Tacoma police investigate homicide of two women found dead in apartment

Two women were found unresponsive in an apartment early Sunday morning, Tacoma police said. A man discovered 31-year-old Jonna Hart and 34-year-old Megan Re at the Pierce Street home just before 4 a.m.

The man called 911 and performed CPR on the victims until TPD and fire officials arrived on the scene.

"We understand that this is obviously alarming for neighbors in the neighborhood. As soon as we have further information, I'll be sure and give updates," said Tacoma Police Officer Wendy Haddow.

Both women were dead when Tacoma police arrived. It's unclear whether foul play is suspected.

Pierce County medical examiner said on Monday both women died due to gunshot injuries to the head and are investigating as a homicide.

Advertisement

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for continued updates.