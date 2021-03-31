Tacoma Police investigate hate crime after video shows attack on Asian man

Tacoma Police are investigating a hate crime after video surfaced of a violent attack on an Asian man and woman in the city.

What the video shows is a person wearing a red hoodie, running up to two people who are walking along the sidewalk. The person in red then starts punching an Asian man. Later in the video, you can see the man appears to be bleeding from his nose. Off camera, someone is taunting and cursing at the victim.

Tacoma Police say someone reported the incident to them after seeing the video.

"When I watch that video it causes a lot of concern," said Officer Wendy Haddow with the Tacoma Police Department.

Haddow says the department is investigating the situation as a hate crime.

This is the first hate crime the City of Tacoma has seen directed toward Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders since before 2019, said Haddow.

"This is very shameful and it’s offensive and it really touches us," said Lua Pritchard.

Pritchard is the executive director of the Asia Pacific Cultural Center in Tacoma.

She says it’s been difficult to see the recent headlines of targeted hatred and violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

She says it’s even harder when these incidents are happening in her backyard.

"It’s very scary and it’s just not right," she said.

Because this incident was reported to Tacoma Police through the video there is not a lot of information. The department does not have a victim or know where exactly the incident occurred.

They believe it happened in Tacoma because the video shows a trash can with the city’s logo on it.

Tacoma Police ask anyone with information to come forward so they can continue to pursue this investigation.