Tacoma police identify person of interest in December homicide

Tacoma police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

On Wednesday, Tacoma police released surveillance images of the person on Twitter but didn’t release details of where or when the photo was taken.

Investigators said the person of interest is connected to a Dec. 31 homicide.

Police said a man’s body was found in a pickup truck at about 9:15 a.m. parked on North D Street at Stadium Way.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Jordan Michael Patterson and the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives want to speak to the person of interest.

Anyone with information about the person or the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips app.

Callers can remain anonymous and receive up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person.

