Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in truck in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5:37PM
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

Homicide investigation underway after man's body found in truck in Tacoma

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a pickup truck Friday morning in Tacoma, Washington.

TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a pickup truck Friday morning in Tacoma.

Police said at about 9:15 a.m., an officer saw a 2016 Ford F-150 that was reported stolen this month parked on North D Street at North Stadium Way. 

Backup officers arrived at the scene and found a man’s body inside. 

Detectives and crime scene technicians with the Tacoma Police Department are processing the scene. 

Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

