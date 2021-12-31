Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in truck in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a pickup truck Friday morning in Tacoma.
Police said at about 9:15 a.m., an officer saw a 2016 Ford F-150 that was reported stolen this month parked on North D Street at North Stadium Way.
Backup officers arrived at the scene and found a man’s body inside.
Detectives and crime scene technicians with the Tacoma Police Department are processing the scene.
Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram