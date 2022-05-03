Tacoma police arrest man suspected of hitting 2 officers with stolen car

Tacoma police have arrested a man they say hit two officers in a stolen car before speeding off.

On May 1, two officers were seen on a home surveillance camera approaching two people in connection to a truck that was reported stolen.

According to police, the vehicle was spotted on the 1800 block of South Mason Avenue on Sunday by its owner – they have previously reported it stolen.

When officers arrived, the pair were trying to spray paint the truck near an abandoned property.

Officers waited to approach because a loose dog was roaming, but when the pair began to put the dog back into the truck, they made a quick getaway.

"As the suspect put the dog away, the officers moved up to continue their investigation at the driver's side door," explained Officer Shelbie Boyd. "The driver quickly turned the vehicle on, put it in reverse, and then sped away."

In the process, both officers were thrown from the car.

Boyd told FOX 13 that they were evaluated at a nearby hospital for injuries, but they’re expected to recover.

The 23-year-old man was arrested on May 3 in another stolen truck, according to Tacoma police.

He tried to speed away but officers were able to stop him.

The 23-year-old was arrested on Taylor Way and 54th Ave. E and will be booked for first-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding and resisting arrest.