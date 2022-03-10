Tacoma police announce hiring incentives of up to $25,000

In an effort to combat a rise in crime and a local and national shortage of officers, the Tacoma Police Department announced that it would be offering new hiring incentives.

Beginning March 14, the department will offer a $25,000 incentive to qualified lateral hires who join the department. New lateral hires will receive $10,000 in their first paycheck, $7,500 after completing their probationary period and another $7,500 after being in service for a year.

The Tacoma Police Department also launched a new hiring website to get this effort underway. The website, themed "reflect and protect", encourages all new and experienced officers to apply, and focuses specifically on the diversity of Tacoma, TPD said.

The hiring bonus for law enforcement in Tacoma is one of the largest in the state so far.

In Seattle, after initially saying there were no funds for SPD hiring bonuses, the city council passed legislation that approves $220,000 for the hiring of dispatchers and officers.

Similar to Tacoma, months before her term ended, former mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order which authorized a hiring bonus of up to $25,000 for lateral SPD hires, and up to $10,000 for new hires, depending on experience.

That executive order expired and the council had to pass new legislation for bonuses.

King County, on the other hand, is paying commissioned employees a $4,000 bonus to stay with the department through the end of 2022.

