Tacoma parks, facilities reopen after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

Facilities are reopening at several City of Tacoma operated parks. The Streets Operations Division, part of the city’s Public Works Department, reopened facilities at six of seven parks on Monday.

“People need a place to go. I think people have been home long enough that it gives them a place to walk to, enjoy their neighborhoods,” said Matt Fengler, assistant manager of the streets operation division.

Parks reopened this week include Gas Station Park, Gateway Park, McCormick Park, Sawyer Tot Lot, S. Grant Ave. & S. 23rd St. and War Memorial Park, according to a City of Tacoma tweet.

Facilities like playgrounds, picnic tables and gathering areas are open once again after city crews closed them 11 weeks ago to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Fengler said crews will not be sanitizing any of the surfaces. So, it is up to the public to follow the health and safety guidelines posted at every park in reducing the spread of coronavirus.

“We really expect the public to help us in that,” said Fengler. “It’s why we’re wearing our masks today—I’m protecting you, you’re protecting me, let’s protect each other. We’re all a community, we all want to be outside. Let’s keep our momentum together. And let’s protect one another.”

As more people get outside, health officials are reminding communities the virus is still a threat.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department confirmed on Tuesday that 77 new virus cases and three new deaths have been reported. The deaths include a woman in her 70’s, a woman in her 50’s and a man in his 50’s. Officials said all three people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions and lived in Parkland.

As the health department continues efforts in combating the increase in cases, some people question if it’s too soon to open more outdoor recreation like city parks.

Nigel Turner, division director for the health department’s Communicable Disease Control unit said it’s not too early for outdoor recreation to reopen, at least for now.

“I think they can be operated in ways that they’re safe. But, we need to use sensible precautions. That includes social distancing—keeping your Space from other folks, wearing masks to make sure we reduce the risk of transmission in the community,” said Turner.

As of July 28, Pierce County has a total of 4,593 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths reported at the health department. Turner said as more people get outdoors, they should still be mindful of safe practices like wearing a mask and hand washing.

“It’s important that we implement them now because we don’t want to go back to the times of restrictive social distancing. So, we’re all in this together and have a really important role to play,” said Turner. “Summer is here. We want people to enjoy the good weather, get exercise, but to use some common sense and precautions to keep themselves healthy and protect the health of the community.”

The health department has increased the availability of testing sites throughout the county. Turner said there is also more staff helping the department in contact and case investigation.