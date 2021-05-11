Tacoma invests $1.43M to help keep working families impacted by COVID-19 from losing their homes

The City of Tacoma is investing $1.43 million to help folks stay in their homes as concerns of foreclosures sweep across the country.

According to national numbers, about 3 million homeowners are behind on their mortgages and officials predict a possible wave of foreclosures coming due to COVID-19.

Officials say the issue is a lot of people chose to skip payments through forbearance, not realizing the payments would only add up and become due later.

"There are a lot of homeowners that are struggling and not able to make their mortgage payments," said Deena Geisen.

Geisen is the Director of homeowner services for the Tacoma-Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

RELATED: You could still get into the Pierce County housing market without a down payment

The City of Tacoma is working alongside Habitat for Humanity to distribute the money to the community. Geisen said this new program will have a big impact.

"It does lift a financial burden off of people," she said.

The program is specifically targeting homeowners who make 80% or below the median income in Pierce County and whose jobs were impacted by COVID-19. Applicants must also live in Tacoma.

RELATED: Inslee signs bill requiring landlords to provide valid reason for evicting certain tenants

Families selected will receive foreclosure prevention counseling, as well as up to four months of mortgage assistance with a $6,000 cap.

The application process began this week and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you are interested in applying, click here.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram