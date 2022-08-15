Expand / Collapse search

Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered

Gordon, one of the dogs available for adoption from the Humane Society

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." 

The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. 

From August 16-31, the shelter’s adoption fees will be $5 for critters, $25 for adult cats, and $50 for adult dogs.

Typically, adoption fees range from $80 to $500 for dogs and $30 to $135 for cats. 

There are currently over 90 animals available for adoption with many more being made available over the next few weeks.

"We have a lot of animals available for adoption and several hundred more currently receiving care at our facility and in foster," says Lindsey Heaney, communications manager at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. "If you’ve been thinking about adopting, now is a great time!"

Find more information about adoption here. 