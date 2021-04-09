City of Tacoma highlights areas of equity disparity throughout the community

The City of Tacoma is highlighting areas in its community they say are lacking in opportunities for success, with a goal of improving those neighborhoods that are in need.

The city’s map tool on its website highlights disparities within Tacoma. The equity index map uses 29 data points sorted into five categories to determine where community members are not able to access services.

Those categories including livability, accessibility, economy, education, and environmental health.

City officials tell Q13 News with this information leaders are able to determine the best areas to distribute resources.

One area that shows low equity index is the Lincoln District.

"It’s improving; slowly, it’s improving," said Kevin Le.

Le is the owner of Vien Dong Vietnamese Restaurant. The business has been in his family’s name for about three decades.

He says the community still deals with issues of blight like graffiti and trash, but Le says he has seen so much change in the last thirty years.

"I love this community. We have so many nice people in this area," he said.

Le says he hopes the improvements only continue, especially with the information the city has regarding the equity index.

He says even though it’s not a perfect area he would not move his business anywhere else.

"This is our long dream here. We like this area. We don’t want to move," he said.

On April 29th at 6pm – 7pm the city will offer a session for people to learn how to use the equity index tool.

To access the index map click here.

