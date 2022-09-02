Tacoma animal shelter sets record-breaking number of adoptions in August

article

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County (HSTPC) set a record-breaking milestone, with 701 adoptions in August alone.

According to the HSTPC, a milestone like this has not been reached in more than two decades. They're reporting that of the 701 adoptions, 422 of them happened during the shelter's ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. As of Friday, only 50 animals are available.

"We really appreciate all the support from the community, and we’re ecstatic that so many animals found their forever homes," says Lindsey Heaney, communications manager at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. "We hope to see the momentum for adopting and fostering continue as we anticipate even more animals coming through our doors in need of care."

Despite the good news for the shelter and the animals who used to live there, Pierce County still faces some issues.

According to the Human Animal Support Services' Pet Eviction Calculator, there are nearly 23,000 pets that are at risk of being evicted with their owners in the next three months.

In July, the shelter received numerous calls from local pet owners asking for assistance regarding the recent inflation spike; they were either struggling to afford their own rent, unable to find a pet-friendly place to live or unable to support their animals' costly bills from the vet.

"Our Pet Support team is here to help keep pets with their people. We offer resources, counseling, as well as support for pet owners who are in unfortunate situations," says Mary Storey, community services manager at HSTPC.

The shelter also offers free pet food for the community.

Anyone who needs a little help or assistance with their pet is encouraged to browse the shelter's website, because help is available. You can find that here.