Suspected DUI driver in custody after wrong-way crash on SR-167 in Sumner

Troopers are investigating a wrong-way crash involving a suspected DUI driver on State Route 167 in Sumner on Monday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes on SR-167 and 24th Street East.

Trooper Robert Reyer said a driver was going the wrong way and crashed into another car head-on.

The wrong-way driver was taken into custody and is suspected of driving under the influence, investigators said.

Reyer said the suspected DUI driver does not have any known injuries and the other driver was taken to a local hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram