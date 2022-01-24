Expand / Collapse search
Suspected DUI driver in custody after wrong-way crash on SR-167 in Sumner

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sumner
Troopers are investing a wrong-way crash involving a suspected DUI driver in Sumner.

SUMNER, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a wrong-way crash involving a suspected DUI driver on State Route 167 in Sumner on Monday morning.    

The crash happened in the southbound lanes on SR-167 and 24th Street East. 

Trooper Robert Reyer said a driver was going the wrong way and crashed into another car head-on. 

The wrong-way driver was taken into custody and is suspected of driving under the influence, investigators said. 

Reyer said the suspected DUI driver does not have any known injuries and the other driver was taken to a local hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries. 

