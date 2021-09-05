Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Lakewood

A suspect allegedly firing his weapon in a Lakewood apartment complex was shot and killed by police.

Just before 8:30 p.m on Sept. 4, South Sound 911 received multiple calls of shots being fired in the 7300 block of 150th St SW, at an apartment complex there.

Officers arrived in the area at 8:36 p.m. At 8:39 p.m., a Lakewood officer advised South Sound 911 dispatch that the suspect was shooting at them. Moments after that, dispatch was advised that an officer-involved shooting had occurred.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The involved Lakewood officer has been placed on administrative leave per their department’s policy.

