Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Port Orchard

A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in Port Orchard overnight.

Deputies said there may have been a dispute at about 11 p.m. Monday near Brady Place Southeast.

Several neighbors called 911to report hearing shots fired after.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13's Dan Griffin that the victim was a 31-year-old Pierce County man.

After the shooting, deputies were looking for a suspect in a pickup truck.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies located the suspect, a 39-year-old man, and took him into custody in connection with the homicide.

The connection between the suspect and the victim is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.