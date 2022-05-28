Suspect arrested, employee recovering after a shooting at an Everett restaurant

article

A suspect has been arrested, and an employee is recovering after a Saturday morning shooting at a Denny's restaurant in the South Everett.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), at around 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Denny's on 128th street near I-5. Authorities say before shots were fired, an altercation happened after a group of people were asked to leave the restaurant.

SCSO says when deputies arrived at the scene, an employee was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the suspect who fired the gun was taken into custody.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story.