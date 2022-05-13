State Liquor & Cannabis Board announces free, voluntary security assessments for pot shops

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced on Friday that it has contracted with a private security team to provide free, on-site security assessments for individual pot shops.

The move comes after pot shops in western Washington have seen a dramatic increase in armed robberies, some of them turning deadly.

At the end of March, over 50 pot shop robberies were reported. Uncle Ike's, which has several pot shop locations across Puget Sound, has been keeping its own record of pot shop robberies since 2017.

As of April 28, their last robbery entry, they reported 84 armed robberies for the year so far.

Under federal law, pot shops are cash-only retailers. Store owners and advocates say having that much cash on hand makes pot shops targets.

Legislation meant to offer relief stalled at the federal level.

The security assessment offered will take a look at possible physical security and crime prevention methods in approximately 180 pot shops in Pierce, King and Snohomish Counties.

Among the services the security company will provide include:

Working with retailers to assess potential security risks

Review criminal threats facing the retailer

Evaluate and document present mitigations and suggest solutions for improvement

Providing retailers with a report of findings

A sign-up process for shops interested in participating will be made available soon.