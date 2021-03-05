SR-520 bridge over Lake Washington to be closed in both directions this weekend

article

The SR-520 floating bridge over Lake Washington will be closed in both directions this weekend while crews make upgrades.

The closure, from Montlake Boulevard in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill, starts at 11 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday (March 5-8).

Crews are installing the final 30 concrete beams, or girders, to support a lid over the highway in Montlake.

For westbound traffic:

Westbound traffic on SR 520 must exit at 92nd Avenue Northeast.

The on-ramp to westbound SR 520 at 84th Avenue Northeast will be closed.

The HOV on-ramp to westbound SR 520 at 108th Avenue Northeast will be closed.

The on-ramp to westbound SR 520 from Montlake Boulevard will remain open.

For eastbound traffic:

Advertisement

The on-ramp to eastbound SR 520 from Montlake Boulevard will be closed.

The on-ramp to eastbound SR 520 from Lake Washington Boulevard East will be closed.

Eastbound traffic on SR 520 from I-5 must exit at Montlake Boulevard.

The bicycle and pedestrian path along the north side of SR 520 will be open across Lake Washington.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram