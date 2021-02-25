SPD says they are ‘puzzled’ over comments made by Seattle city council member

Seattle Police confiscated many drugs and weapons this week, it’s hard not to take notice. More than a dozen people were arrested in three different raids, much of the activity occurring in tent communities.

"Homelessness can happen to anybody, the additional criminal element makes it completely out of hand," Pioneer Square business owner Laura Zeck said.

Long before the raids dismantled the criminal enterprise hiding under some of the tents. Three Pioneer Square business owners Q13 News met throughout the week say they have been begging for months and months for an intervention.

Related: 'I feel ignored:' Woman says tents obstructing sidewalks make it a daily obstacle course to get around

Now all three have come to a similar conclusion.

"I think we got to be out of business soon," Main Street Gryos owner Hamza Albadan said.

Advertisement

"I’m looking around for other spaces," Zeck said.

"I’m thinking about it right now but I have a lease," Gallery Frames Owner Daniel Carrillo said.

They say the cycle of crime associated with some of the tent communities makes them want to move out of Pioneer Square.

Related: Seattle police arrest three men, seize narcotics, cash and firearm

"I guarantee you in a couple of weeks, time there will be more tents," Carrillo said.

They want long-term solutions something we asked council member Andrew Lewis about on Wednesday.

"You will have to talk to the police department or the mayor on what the long-term strategy is going to be in that corridor," Lewis said.

Lewis said what he would like to see is the Just Care program renewed and expanded. A new program that was aimed to reach out to the homeless and provide wrap around services.

But on Thursday, Seattle Police telling Q13 News that they were puzzled by Lewis’ comments.

"For him to turn around and put that back on the Seattle Police Department is puzzling," Spokesperson Randy Huserik said.

Huserik said it was puzzling because Lewis was one of the council members to vote to defund the navigation team last August.

The navigation team paired police and social workers to engage with the homeless population, as a path to wrap around services. Council wanted to direct that work to other organizations.

But Pioneer Square business owners say they are seeing no engagement with the homeless at all these days.

They also want to know how tents are allowed to block sidewalks for long periods of time.

Business owners say they don’t know what department is in charge of that issue.

"Other city agencies are now incumbent on dealing with those issues," Huserik said.

Huserik says they can't intervene quickly even if tents are blocking sidewalks.

"That’s still falling on encampment and homeless community, the city council expressed that they don’t want Seattle Police to get involved," Huserik said.

Q13 News reached out to SDOT, Department of Finance and Administrative Services, Department of Human Services and the Mayor’s Office to get an explanation of where people can turn to.

As of Thursday, still no clear answer as to who is taking the lead on this issue.

Q13 News reached out to the Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office for comment and they said they are looking into it and would get back with an answer.