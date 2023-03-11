SPD: Man stabbed in the stomach in Capitol Hill, suspect at-large

Police are searching for a suspect after a Friday night stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing near the corner of E Pike St. and 10th Ave. This area is just a block south of Cal Anderson Park.

Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old victim with a stab wound to the stomach. Police treated him until medical personnel arrived to take him to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim’s condition is unknown, but his injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Officers investigating the incident learned that the suspect got into a verbal argument with the victim, which escalated into a stabbing.

According to the SPD, the suspect was last seen running northbound on 11th Ave. from E Pike St. Officers searched in that area, but the suspect got away.

Homicide detectives will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.