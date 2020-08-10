Sources: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best to resign

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best is going to resign, two sources familiar with her decision confirmed to Q13's Brandi Kruse. The decision comes after the Seattle City Council voted to slash the department’s budget.

The council on Monday approved proposals that would reduce the police department by up to 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. Chief Best was vocal in her oppostion to the cuts, which came after councilmembers pledged to redirect money from SPD to community programs amid calls from protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Budget cuts approved by the council will eliminate nearly $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget. While the cuts fall well short of what Black Lives Matter protesters are demanding, councilmembers pledged to cut further in 2021.

Seattle has about 1,400 police officers currently.

A call to Chief Best went unanswered Monday night. Mayor Durkan’s office did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Chief Best told Q13's Brandi Kruse in an interview Monday morning that she felt targeted by a "punitive" proposal to cut her pay by 40%: "I do feel like it's ... animus toward me specifically."

Chief Best is the first black woman to lead SPD.

Durkan announced in July of 2018 that Best would be appointed as the new police chief.

A 28-year veteran of SPD, Best had the support of many community members and the union that represents the department’s rank and file officers.

“I have the credentials. I have the resume. I have the heart," Best said in 2018. "I don’t have the hometown girl advantage. I have the qualifications advantage. I am the one for this job. I hope the citizens and the mayor and others will see that and make me the permanent police chief.”

Seattle's former chief Kathleen O'Toole, who helped reform the department after federal officials found officers were too quick to use force against minorities, stepped down at the end of 2017.