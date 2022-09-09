Some King County Metro routes will be reduced or modified starting Sept. 17
SEATTLE - King County Metro bus riders should start checking their bus routes next weekend as some routes will be either reduced or modified.
Starting Sept. 17, there will be new schedules.
According to the transit agency, the adjusted schedules will improve reliability while also prioritizing service where needs and demand are greatest.
King County Metro will operate more than 11,000 daily trips across the county.
