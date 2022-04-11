Some concrete workers expected to return to work

After several months on the picket line, hundreds of concrete workers are planning to return to work Monday morning.

Union workers with Teamsters Local 174 had been on strike, asking for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

Last week, the union said 300 workers and dump truck drivers offered an "unconditional" return to work even as contract negotiations are ongoing.

No deal has yet been reached in nine different proposals between the union and several local companies.

The strike delayed multiple construction projects throughout the region.

Last week, crews started working on the West Seattle Bridge despite the ongoing strike.

The strike also delayed four major Light Rail projects in the Seattle area.

