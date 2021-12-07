Former Snohomish Co. medical assistant accused of using patients' records to purchase cars, rent apartments

article

A former Snohomish County certified medical assistant has been charged for allegedly accessing 39 patients’ confidential information and using that information to purchase two vehicles and rent three apartments in the patient’s names.

While employed with Swedish Hospital at the Sandpoint Primary Care Clinic, 37-year-old Clara Anne Kitchen allegedly targeted elderly patients and young women for their personal information. She allegedly chose young women in their 20s and 30s whose photo ID looked similar enough to her that she could pass as that person, according to court documents.

According to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, she used the name and social security number of one victim to apply for and rent an apartment in Lynnwood back in September 2019.

A month later, she purchased a Mazda from a dealership in Lynnwood using another victim’s name, date of birth and social security number.

When she was asked by police how she managed to rent an apartment and purchase a vehicle in other people’s names, she said that she "knew people" who told her how to do it, according to court documents.

Court documents only detail one car purchase and one apartment rental, but prosecutors say Kitchen purchased another vehicle and rented two other apartments.

Kitchen has been charged with identity theft-abuse of position of trust in the first- and second-degree, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Secretary of Health suspended her license in September 2021 following the allegations.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram