Shoreline Safeway workers help man shot multiple times in store parking lot

A man who was shot multiple times during an altercation in a Safeway parking lot has store workers to thank for bringing him to safety.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the disturbance started about 1:30 a.m. outside the Safeway store at North 153rd and Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline.

A worker said he heard what sounded like a dog fight, followed by gunshots. He said he saw the victim running toward the door, so he ran out, pulled him in and closed the door. It happened after the store had closed.

Safeway workers told Q13 News they believe they helped save the shooting victim's life by pulling him into the store and locking the door as he was being chased by a man who was still firing shots.

The shooter did not try to follow the man into the store.

Workers said they placed a tourniquet on his arm and provided first aid to the victim before police arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and have not released a motive or possible suspect.