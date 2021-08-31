Shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill leaves man in critical condition

A man was critically injured in an early morning robbery and shooting Tuesday in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Residents heard gunshots in the early morning hours just north of Cal Anderson Park. Seattle Police said the victim was robbed.

Fire officials said the 24-year-old man was taken in critical condition to Harborview Medical Center.

No further details have been released.

