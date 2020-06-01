Protesters resist as crews arrive at Seattle's CHOP protest zone

Protesters resist as crews arrive at Seattle's CHOP protest zone

Crews arrived with heavy equipment arrived early Friday at Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone, apparently ready to dismantle barriers set up by demonstrators, but halted work when demonstrators resisted, including by lying on top of some of the makeshift structures.

Businesses sue Seattle over ‘occupied’ protest zone

Businesses sue Seattle over ‘occupied’ protest zone

A collection of Seattle businesses, property owners and residents sued the city Wednesday over its tolerance of an “occupied” protest zone, saying officials have been complicit in depriving them of their rights to their property.

Seattle protest declared a riot hours after curfew begins

Seattle protest declared a riot hours after curfew begins

RENTON, Wash. -- Protests were peaceful for most of the day Monday until about 9:00 p.m. when police used flash bangs and tear gas in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.Seattle police said the incident commander declared the incident a riot after they said the crowd threw "rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers" and were "attempting to breach barricades one block from the East Precinct."