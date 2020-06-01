Seattle officials, protestors discuss future action plans on 'CHOP' in closed-door meeting
On Friday, city officials and protestors met behind closed doors at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Capitol Hill to talk about the future of the 'CHOP' protest zone.
CHOP protesters work to build dialogue with Seattle's fire chief, city leaders
Lawyers representing residents and businesses impacted by the CHOP protest zone agreed not to file a court order, Friday, according a representative from the city attorney’s office for the City of Seattle.
Protesters resist as crews arrive at Seattle's CHOP protest zone
Crews arrived with heavy equipment arrived early Friday at Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone, apparently ready to dismantle barriers set up by demonstrators, but halted work when demonstrators resisted, including by lying on top of some of the makeshift structures.
Neighbors, workers describe unrest: Lawsuit claims city endorses CHOP
While there are no signs protests inside CHOP are winding down, and city leaders continue to allow streets in Capitol Hill to remain occupied, business owners and residents caught in the middle are now demanding they get a fair shake.
Businesses sue Seattle over ‘occupied’ protest zone
A collection of Seattle businesses, property owners and residents sued the city Wednesday over its tolerance of an “occupied” protest zone, saying officials have been complicit in depriving them of their rights to their property.
CHOP protesters staying put at Seattle police precinct
Despite pressure from city officials and rampant rumors on social media, protesters at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, have not ended their occupation outside the East Precinct.
City of Seattle determined to dismantle 'CHOP' but strategy on how to do that is murky
It took multiple shootings in a span of 48 hours at the autonomous area known as the ‘CHOP’ for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to establish future plans of the zone.
Store owners in Seattle's 'CHOP' protest zone say they fear for business and safety
Stuck precariously in the middle of the conflict between Seattle police and protesters are area businesses in and around the CHOP protest zone.
Police investigate 3rd shooting near Seattle's 'CHOP' protest zone
Seattle Police are investigating an early-morning shooting near Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone.
Following shootings, fights at CHOP, Capitol Hill residents call on city leaders to end the chaos
Following a weekend of violence that included two shootings and the death of a 19-year-old man, people who live and work in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood are calling on the city to do something to keep them safe.
Seattle protest declared a riot hours after curfew begins
RENTON, Wash. -- Protests were peaceful for most of the day Monday until about 9:00 p.m. when police used flash bangs and tear gas in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.Seattle police said the incident commander declared the incident a riot after they said the crowd threw "rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers" and were "attempting to breach barricades one block from the East Precinct."