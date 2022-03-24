Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Tacoma gas station leaves man seriously injured

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

Shooting at Tacoma gas station

Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. - A man was seriously injured late Wednesday night after a shooting at a Tacoma gas station, police said. 

Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 8200 block of South Hosmer Street. 

A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting but police are searching for a suspect. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram