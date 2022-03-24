Shooting at Tacoma gas station leaves man seriously injured
TACOMA, Wash. - A man was seriously injured late Wednesday night after a shooting at a Tacoma gas station, police said.
Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 8200 block of South Hosmer Street.
A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
It’s unknown what led up to the shooting but police are searching for a suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.
