Shooting at Tacoma gas station leaves man seriously injured

A man was seriously injured late Wednesday night after a shooting at a Tacoma gas station, police said.

Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 8200 block of South Hosmer Street.

A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting but police are searching for a suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

