Shooting at Capitol Hill nightclub injures 1, no suspects identified

At least one person was injured and several local businesses damaged after a shooting outside a Capitol Hill nightclub early Sunday morning.

Seattle Police say officers were called to reports of a shooting near Pine and Melrose around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they saw cars speeding off and people hiding behind vehicles outside a nightclub.

Officers spoke to witnesses but did not find any victims.

Police processed the scene for evidence and found 50 bullet casings around the block, as well as what is believed to be a ‘ghost gun.’ Two cars and several nearby businesses were hit by gunfire, some places losing their windows.

(Seattle Police Department)

Authorities say 15 minutes later, a 35-year-old man checked into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers spoke with him, and he said he was at the nightclub near Pine and Melrose.

Shortly after, a 33-year-old man checked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, but would not give details to police.

SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit said they are working to determine his connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.