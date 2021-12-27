Severe weather closes several Western Washington COVID-19 testing sites Monday

Several COVID-19 testing sites across the region were closed Monday due to the severe weather conditions following this weekend's snow storm.

A few counties have listed which testing sites are closed and the others that are open.

King County

Public Health - Seattle & King County said its testing sites in Bellevue, Kent - Des Moines, Shoreline, Sammamish, Enumclaw, Federal Way and Renton. For sites that are open, click here.

Pierce County

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said it would close its sites at the Bonney Lake Park and Ride, Canyon Road and Cheney Stadium, Tacoma Mall and South Hill Mall on Monday. To find a location that is open, click here.

Skagit County

Officials said the Skagit County Fairgrounds Testing and Vaccination Site is closed until Thursday. At this time, staff will reassess and determine whether the site can open that day or remain closed until Jan. 3. For locations that are open in Skagit County, click here.

