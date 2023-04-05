Several stolen vehicles recovered after FBI search warrant in Auburn

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force

The FBI arrested several people in Auburn last month, and recovered multiple stolen vehicles.

According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF), on March 22, the FBI requested assistance to conduct a search warrant in the Lea Hill area of the city.

While searching the property, the PSATTF located and recovered the following vehicles:

2 Harley-Davidson motorcycles

A Nissan Titan

A boat and trailer

A John Deere tractor and trailer

A classic Dodge Roadster

RELATED: Bellingham Police: Home break-in thieves targeting business owners of Asian decent

Further information about where these vehicles were stolen from, ore the suspect's identities are limited at this time.

This recovery of stolen items was made possible by the collaborative efforts of the PSATTF, the FBI, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.