Serious crash shut down portion of Lakemont Blvd. in Bellevue

By FOX 13 News Staff
Lakemont Blvd at SE Newport Way is closed in the northbound direction and restricted southbound due to a serious injury collision

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Lakemont Boulevard at SE Newport Way in Bellevue was shut down northbound due to a serious crash. 

Bellevue police said a truck hit a power pole around 8 p.m., bringing the pole down. 

The driver was taken to the hospital. 

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.

The southbound lane on Lakemont Boulevard has restricted traffic going through.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available. 

