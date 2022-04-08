Senator Patty Murray discusses Title X funding for Washington state

Senator Patty Murray discussed Title X funding for Washington at Planned Parenthood Friday Morning.

Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services.

Murray stood alongside leaders with Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky to emphasize the importance of the Title X program in Washington state.

"We’re here today, because we have to sound an alarm," said Jennifer Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "Abortion access is disappearing. Some folks are aware of that, but more than that, contraceptive access is under attack as well."

"The same people who are attacking abortion access are also trying to strike down preventative care through Title X, and we’ve seen this before. When the Trump-Pence administration attacked Title X and instituted a gag rule in 2019, it was disastrous for public health. It slashed the number of patients who could access care 1.5 million people lost access to Title X funded care – including everyone in Washington," said Allen.

"Across Washington State, the Title X program delivers the essential reproductive healthcare patients need to stay healthy," said Senator Patty Murray during Friday's press conference. "The resources that I fought for back in the other Washington mean that patients here in this Washington can get the birth control that they need to plan a family on their own terms, lifesaving breast and pelvic exams to detect cancer early, STI testing and treatment, and more."

Senator Murray later posted on Twitter, sharing her thoughts on the importance of Title X, and how Republicans aim to take it away.

Senator Murray has been a leader in Congress in the fight to protect reproductive health care and abortion rights. Since the Supreme Court agreed to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Senator Murray has vowed to fight back and protect Roe v. Wade and everyone’s reproductive rights.

