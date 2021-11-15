Semi teeters on edge of Deception Pass bridge

article

Deception Pass Bridge has reopened after a semi truck nearly went over the side.

Washington State Patrol says the truck tipped over and was leaning on the rail of the bridge, which hangs 180 feet above the water. The driver got out safely and a tow truck was able to pull the semi back to the road.

SR 20 was blocked both directions from Cornet Bay Road to Rosario Road, but is now back open.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News