Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM PST, King County
15
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:07 PM PST until FRI 9:46 AM PST, Okanogan County
Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM PST, Skagit County, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:50 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:50 PM PST, Skagit County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:22 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:50 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:43 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:32 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:31 PM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:02 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:40 PM PST until THU 3:33 PM PST, Okanogan County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes

Semi teeters on edge of Deception Pass bridge

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Island County
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo Credit: @eljavii10//Twitter

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Deception Pass Bridge has reopened after a semi truck nearly went over the side.

Washington State Patrol says the truck tipped over and was leaning on the rail of the bridge, which hangs 180 feet above the water. The driver got out safely and a tow truck was able to pull the semi back to the road.

SR 20 was blocked both directions from Cornet Bay Road to Rosario Road, but is now back open.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News