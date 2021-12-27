Expand / Collapse search
SR 16 reopens near Purdy following semi truck crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Westbound Highway 16 has reopened near Purdy, following a semi truck crash.

WSDOT said the semi truck's wheels became tangled in the cable barrier off the side of the highway at around 9:47 a.m. A tow truck moved the truck off the road at around 2:30 p.m.

