SR 16 reopens near Purdy following semi truck crash
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Westbound Highway 16 has reopened near Purdy, following a semi truck crash.
WSDOT said the semi truck's wheels became tangled in the cable barrier off the side of the highway at around 9:47 a.m. A tow truck moved the truck off the road at around 2:30 p.m.
