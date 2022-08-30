Seattle teachers' union board authorizes strike vote which could happen this weekend

The Seattle Education Association's Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to approve a strike authorization vote. Educators could vote on a potential strike this weekend.

SEA and Seattle Public Schools have been bargaining since June 6, but have not yet come to an agreement for the 2022-23 school year.

School is scheduled to start in person on Sept. 7.

"None of us want to strike. But we have a choice. We can go back to school the way things were before, with a lack of student supports and widespread educator burnout. Or we can unite and advocate for something better, for a contract that puts in writing the district’s responsibility to do more for all of our students and educators for years to come," said President of SEA Jennifer Matter. "We are still actively bargaining and hope SPS chooses to come to a tentative agreement. SPS has the power to avert further action—they do this by settling a tentative agreement that meets student needs."

RELATED: Seattle Public Schools announces temporary cancelations of bus routes due to staff shortages

SPS said it was looking forward to starting school on time.

"At SPS, we base our bargaining goals on the needs of students, educators, and the community we serve. We are committed to making our schools safe and welcoming for everyone," the district said on its website. "We are collaborating with SEA to achieve a contract that supports educators, improves student outcomes, and demonstrates our shared commitment to providing Seattle families and the broader community with a world-class education system."

SEA planned to have a general membership meeting on Wednesday.

Temporary cancelations of some bus routes

Earlier this month, Seattle Public Schools announced that some bus routes will temporarily be canceled due to staff shortages, despite the district hiring two bus vendors this year.

This year, SPS contracted with two bus companies: First Student and Zum. The two vendors are splitting the $45 million total budget.

This decision followed months of debate, and was finally approved by the Seattle Public School Board in July, about two months before the start of school.

RELATED: Kent school board votes 'no action' for possible lawsuit against teachers union

However, SPS officials said in a press release transportation challenges which the district experienced last year still remain.

Due to these issues, some SPS bus routes will not be in effect for the start of school.