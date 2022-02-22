Seattle, Spokane residents support building more apartments, survey finds

article

Most people living in Washington’s largest metro areas say they are worried about rising housing costs, and support more apartments being built near them, according to a survey from Zillow.

The survey was conducted in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area and the Spokane-Spokane Valley area, the two largest metropolitan areas in Washington. More than 850 people were surveyed in both metros between Jan. and Feb. 2022.

Survey results showed Spokane and Seattle-area residents have similar opinions on the housing market – namely, that it is getting too tight and too expensive.

Zillow says 73% of Seattle-area residents said they ‘are worried about the cost of housing in their neighborhoods,’ along with 74% of Spokane-area residents.

Respondents in both areas generally support densifying areas with more housing units, including:

Accessory dwelling units ; 72% support in Seattle and 81% in Spokane

Duplexes, triplexes ; 66% support in Seattle and 69% in Spokane

Apartment buildings; 53% support in Seattle and 50% in Spokane

On this particular issue, Zillow notes the opinions are strongly held. Of the 38% who do not approve of new apartment buildings in Seattle, 60% said they ‘strongly disagree’ with them; likewise, of the 53% who support them, 46% said they ‘strongly agree’ with building them.

In suburban areas, responses generally aligned with metropolitan areas, although residents were lukewarm on building apartment buildings or complexes, specifically – 45% support in Seattle, 43% in Spokane. Suburban respondents favored more modest densification measures like accessory dwelling units, duplexes and triplexes.

However, suburbanites showed they would support small- or medium-size apartments – 71% in Seattle, 70% in Spokane.

Half of respondents indicated these new homes would have a positive impact on existing home values, but a majority in both areas (62% Seattle, 54% Spokane) noted they would negatively impact parking and traffic. But, 60% of Seattleites and 61% of Spokanites agreed that more affordable housing in their community is more important than free parking for themselves.

You can dive into the findings on the Zillow website.

