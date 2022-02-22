Seattle site connects renters, landlords to resources as eviction moratorium nears end

article

Seattle's eviction moratorium expires in less than a week, and the city wants to help people pay their bills and keep a roof over their heads.

The Eviction Assistance site connects renters and landlords alike to resources as the moratorium comes to a close, including legal counsel, rent and utility assistance, city funds and more.

The moratorium ends Feb. 28, after which point landlords will be allowed to evict tenants, as long as reason falls within the 'Just Cause Eviction Ordinance.' Landlords were banned from vacating renters beginning in March 2020, right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the past two years, tenants could only be evicted if they posed an imminent safety threat to the landlord or other tenants.

Since the early days of the pandemic, the city has allocated $59 million for rental assistance, with the goal of keeping tenants in their homes.

Officials note that renters will still have several eviction protections.

Tenants have six months' protection against eviction due to COVID-related inability to pay bills. Households with kids in school or members working for a school also have protections based on the Seattle Public Schools calendar, protecting them against eviction between September–June. Any tenants facing eviction are entitled to free legal support through the Housing Justice Project.

If you receive an eviction notice, the city says to call the Renting in Seattle helpline at (206) 684-5700.

Landlords are encouraged to work with their tenants and connect them to rental assistance, but are also urged to apply for funds from the Washington Department of Commerce, which aim to help with unpaid rent and damages. The website also connects landlords to organizations like the Rental Housing Association of Washington, the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association, Washington Law Help, and city resources for landlords.

You can find additional information on the Eviction Assistance page.

