REDMOND, Wash. -- Somewhere in your mailbox or near your kitchen table is a February 13 special election voters guide.Most of the measures on the ballot involve local bonds and levies to pay for education.And in many communities, the issue of passing local taxes and new bonds to build schools is a passionate one.In the Lake Washington School District, there is a heated campaign on both sides.Persuasion just takes one call or one sign.Q13 News met with two women campaigning for different outcomes.Martha Deamicis has been calling voters to ask for support for a new bond and the renewal of two levies.While Susan Wilkins is posting colorful signs all over town calling for the ballot measures to be rejected.Wilkins says she doesn't want her money to go into a new bond that's asking for $299 million to build two new schools and improve or rebuild existing ones.“To tear the whole thing down and rebuild it, such a waste,” Wilkins said.

February 26, 2018