Seattle Sips: Brimmer & Heeltap's 'Evening Service' and 'Turtle Ship Flip'

A local bartender from Seattle's ‘Brimmer & Heeltap’ gastro pub shared a couple delicious cocktail recipes on Studio 13 Live on Wednesday.

Located in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, Brimmer & Heeltap is a vibrant pub that offers inventive bistro fare in a Pacific Northwest-themed space. Kassondra Spangler, one of their amazing bartenders, stopped into the studio to create two cocktails; ‘Evening Service’ and ‘Turtle Ship Flip’. For those who would like to impress their friends and family at home, the recipes are below!

Evening Service

2 ounces of fennel apple vodka

1 ounce of Botanist gin

½ ounce of Cocci Americano

5 drops of celery bitters

Garnish with lemon peel

Turtle Ship Flip

1½ ounces of Chamomile Soju

½ ounce of Yellow Chartreuse

¾ ounce of lemon juice

¼ simple egg white

Garnish with black pepper

