Seattle Sips: Brimmer & Heeltap's 'Evening Service' and 'Turtle Ship Flip'

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Brimmer & Heeltap's "Turtle Ship Flip"

SEATTLE - A local bartender from Seattle's ‘Brimmer & Heeltap’ gastro pub shared a couple delicious cocktail recipes on Studio 13 Live on Wednesday.

Located in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, Brimmer & Heeltap is a vibrant pub that offers inventive bistro fare in a Pacific Northwest-themed space. Kassondra Spangler, one of their amazing bartenders, stopped into the studio to create two cocktails; ‘Evening Service’ and ‘Turtle Ship Flip’. For those who would like to impress their friends and family at home, the recipes are below!

Evening Service

  • 2 ounces of fennel apple vodka
  • 1 ounce of Botanist gin
  • ½ ounce of Cocci Americano
  • 5 drops of celery bitters
  • Garnish with lemon peel

Turtle Ship Flip

  • 1½ ounces of Chamomile Soju
  • ½ ounce of Yellow Chartreuse
  • ¾ ounce of lemon juice
  • ¼ simple egg white
  • Garnish with black pepper

