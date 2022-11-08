Seattle school shooting: 1 person shot at Ingraham High School, suspect in custody

Police said a suspect is in custody and one person was injured after a shooting at a North Seattle school Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Ingraham High School in the 1800 block of North 135th Street at about 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they immediately entered the school and found a person with a gunshot wound. Police said the person was taken away from the scene with life-threatening injuries and their condition is unknown.

Seattle Public Schools said that the victim is believed to be a student.

Reunification site for Ingraham High School students and families

Police said they have secured the high school and no students are being released at the moment, as of 10:30 a.m.

Police have set up a location at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street, this is where families can prepare to meet.

Students will be released one classroom at a time.

If a student is 18, they will be allowed to leave as long as they check out.

Seattle police said they are working on a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site.

The school district said that classes will be canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Ingraham High School. Families and students are advised to check online for updates.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.