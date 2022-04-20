Seattle Public Schools employee charged with molestation of elementary student

An employee with the Seattle Public Schools has been arrested on charges involving child molestation of an elementary student.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Abdi Hassan was working as an English as a Second Language instructor at Rainier View Elementary, and the victim was his student at the time.

At the time of the alleged abuse, the child was about six or seven years old. She is now 13.

Court documents say the child stayed silent until recently, when she was asked to write an essay about a time of great difficulty in her life.

The student detailed her experience for the first time in words, describing how Hassan sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, according to court documents.

Hassan was placed on leave in November of 2021, during the investigation, according to court documents. It's unclear if he has been reinstated as a teacher since.

He has been charged with two counts of child molestation. Hassan has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Prosecutors have requested that bail be set at $50,000. Although Hassan has no known criminal record, prosecutors want bail set that high "given the egregious abuse of one of the most trusted potions and the nature of the abuse in this matter," according to court documents.

FOX 13 has reached out to SPS for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram