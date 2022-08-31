Seattle Public Schools awards 78 more bus routes to First Student

Just a week out from the start of the school year, Seattle Public Schools has come to an agreement with First Student to cover some additional bus routes previously awarded to its competitor Zum.

Washington's largest school district was embroiled in months of debates over who would provide transportation for kids, and how many routes they would cover. The decision revolved around First Student, which faced hundreds of safety violations which have since been settled with the state, and startup competitor Zum.

The district came to a decision and contracted both, splitting a $45 million budget and assigning each company 184 routes. Despite this, SPS announced last week they would be canceling some bus routes due to staff shortages.

On Wednesday, First Student announced it has agreed to resume 78 school bus routes previously awarded to Zum. The startup admitted it lacked the drivers and buses to fulfill the terms of their contract, according to the news release.

"We take great pride in working to recruit and retain the best employees in the region and have been very successful in creating a robust and stable team of great drivers," said First Student area general manager Michael Hamel. "While we didn’t anticipate Zum to have difficulty meeting the demand of the recently awarded contract, we are pleased to be in a position to step in and make sure the district can live up to its commitment to provide safe and convenient transportation options for Seattle students."

First Student will cover the 78 additional routes until January, bringing their total to 262 routes.