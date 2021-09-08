Seattle police warning of several online marketplace armed robberies

Seattle police are warning the public to be careful when selling things online after three people reported being robbed at gunpoint during attempted purchases and sales of vehicles through OfferUp.

In the first case, on June 14, a man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint by three men after meeting with the suspects to purchase a vehicle in the 1100 block of Southwest Webster Street. The suspects stole a laptop and a purse from the victims and fired two shots during the robbery before fleeing the scene. No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

On June 24, police responded to a report of a gunshot at 12th Avenue and Corson Street, where they found a man who had been robbed and pistol-whipped after attempting to sell his motorcycle on OfferUp. In that incident, one of the two suspects pistol-whipped the victim and took his wallet and keys but left behind the motorcycle.

Most recently, on June 29, a man reported he had met a man purportedly selling a car on OfferUp in the 6500 block of 30th Avenue Southwest, only to have the seller pull a gun on him, demanding cash, and threatening to shoot him.

Detective are urging the public to take caution when meeting buyers and sellers in online sales:

Meet up in a public place or parking lot

Meet in the daytime

Tell someone where you are going and who you will be meeting with

If you have any information about any of these cases, call SPD’s Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535

