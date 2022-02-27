Seattle Police seek missing, endangered man, last seen Feb. 22

article

Seattle Police need help finding a missing, endangered man.

Authorities say 75-year-old Joseph was last seen on Feb. 22, when he was discharged from a hospital in First Hill. Joseph has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Joseph is described as 5’7" with a thin build, and uses a walker with tennis balls on its feet. He was last seen wearing a red parka with a large hood, and gray pants.

If you see Joseph, you are asked to call 911 right away.

