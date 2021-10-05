Seattle Police: Over 350 sworn personnel have not submitted proof of vaccination

At least 354 sworn personnel within the Seattle Police Department have yet to submit proof of vaccination as today's deadline set by interm chief Adrian Diaz in an email came and went, the department confirmed to FOX 13 News political reporter Brandi Kruse.

The announcement comes a week after interim chief Adrian Diaz submitted a letter to department staff saying there were "possibly hundreds" of unvaccinated individuals at the Seattle Police Department, which could "create a disruption of unit assignments."

Monday, Oct. 4 was the last day officers can receive their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose of Johnson & Johnson to qualify for the state's Oct. 18 vaccine mandate.

"At the moment – we have to assume we have hundreds of unvaccinated individuals based on the information submitted," Diaz said in the letter.

SPD employees had until Tuesday, Oct. 5 to submit their proof of vaccination, according to Diaz's letter. However, Seattle Police Department Human Resources office emailed out a clarification saying the deadline for submission of vaccine verification forms is Oct. 18.

"Although the deadline for submission of vaccine verification forms is October 18th, the department has no choice but to make operational contingency plans based on the information it currently has. Please help the department maintain its operational readiness and minimize disruption to employees by submitting vaccine verifications now," the clarifying email said.

According to Seattle police, 237 of the 354 individuals who have not submitted proof of vaccination are in the operations bureau, or patrol jobs. 117 of those individuals are other sworn-in officials.

In a lengthy one-on-one interview with Brandi Kruse, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan defended her decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for city employees but declined to say whether she would make good on threats to fire those who don't comply.

Since the height of the 2020 defunding police debate, the Seattle police department has lost approximately 300 officers. Right now, they have around 1,043 deployable officers.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram