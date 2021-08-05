Seattle police officer involved in shooting near White Center

article

A Seattle police officer has been involved in a shooting near White Center, the Seattle Police Department Tweeted on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of 21st Ave. SW, near North Shorewood Park.

It's unknown if the officer fired a weapon or was injured in a shooting.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.

