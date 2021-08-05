Seattle police officer involved in shooting near White Center
article
SEATTLE - A Seattle police officer has been involved in a shooting near White Center, the Seattle Police Department Tweeted on Thursday evening.
The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of 21st Ave. SW, near North Shorewood Park.
It's unknown if the officer fired a weapon or was injured in a shooting.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram