Seattle Police: Man crashes, flips stolen car with victim's child inside

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car and crashing it, causing it to flip over with a child still inside, according to Seattle Police.

On Thursday morning, police said the man stole a Toyota that was left running in the Capitol Hill neighborhood while its driver made a quick delivery nearby. The driver's child was still inside the car.

He told police when he was returning back to his car, he saw the suspect drive off with his daughter inside. He told police he chased the car until he saw it crash and flip over.

The child was safely buckled in her car seat and was uninjured. The suspected car thief ran off after the crash.

The fleeing suspect walked right past the East Precinct, where officers arrested him after he was identified by witnesses, according to Seattle Police.

The suspect was still in Harborview Medical Center as of Thursday night. When he is released, police will book him into King County Jail for kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. Additional charges for DUI, reckless driving and hit-and-run may also be brought forth.