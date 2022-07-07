Reward offered if you can help Seattle Police ID suspect of attempted 'violent' carjacking

article

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say violently attacked a driver and tried to steal his SUV.

On June 29, the victim was putting items in his trunk when he was hit on the head from behind, knocking him to the ground. The suspect then started stomping on the victim's leg, which caused a massive bruise, police said.

"I was knocked down and that’s when he started tampering with the doors trying to get in. I had a stun gun and I threatened him with that. He pulled out bear mace or pepper spray and it was attached to a hose and sprayed me in the face. Looked like something he manufactured. When I got control of my car, I wanted to taze him, but my eyes were on fire at this point and my skin was irritated with rashes," the victim said.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on NE 40th Street in north Seattle.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. If you can identify the suspect, call 1-800-222-TIPS or text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. All tips will remain anonymous.