Seattle Police investigating 2 separate attempted kidnappings of young children

Seattle Police are investigating two apparently separate incidents of attempted kidnappings of children under the age of 10.

The first incident occurred in the View Ridge neighborhood, around 11:14 a.m., according to police. Police received a report that a man had tried to force a 10-year-old girl into a vehicle on 45th Ave. NE. The man did not know the child, police said.

A witness intervened and the suspect ran off. Police were able to arrest the man in Fremont.

Then, just before 1 p.m. in downtown Seattle, police said a 45-year-old man attempted to grab a 7-year-old boy, who was walking with his grandmother.

Multiple witnesses called 911, saying they saw the man walk behind the pair on Madison Street and suddenly grab the boy. He was able to lift the child off his feet, but the child's grandmother pulled back and pulled the child away. A passerby helped fight the man off.

The suspect ran off but he was also later taken into custody. Seattle police said he appeared to be in a state of crisis. That man was booked into King County Jail for attempted kidnapping.

Both incidents are still under investigation.