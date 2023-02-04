Seattle Police investigate after man was shot in the hip in Capitol Hill

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. in an apartment building near the corner of E Olive Way and Bellevue Ave.

When police arrived, they found a 46-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the hip, treated him and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Several witnesses were interviewed at the scene, but provided limited details with different accounts of what happened.

Evidence from the scene has been collected and detectives will continue investigating what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.